Russia has left two ships on patrol, rest are rebuilding forces and supplies in occupied Crimea - OC "South"

Threats of a missile attack and a desperate landing of a Rashist paratrooper remain.

This is stated by OC "South", informs Censor.NЕТ.

"In Kherson and Mykolaiv regions the enemy continues to reinforce its positions. And the humanitarian crisis is gaining steam in the occupied territories.

The collaboration government, appointed from incompetent individuals, is unable to resolve administrative and economic issues. The provision of the region in a manual mode with ad hoc deliveries of food, fuel, medicines and so on no longer creates an illusion of well-being. The collaborators themselves are looking for ways to escape responsibility and self-imposed obligations in Crimea.

Unable and unsupported, the enemy is not actively pursuing offensive actions. A daring attempt by an enemy diversionary reconnaissance group under cover of artillery fire to seize observation posts near Tokarev was unsuccessful. The Rashists retreated.

The "Smerch" multiple launch rocket system struck Mykolaiv again at night. Objects of suburban infrastructure were hit. There were no casualties.

Our rocket and artillery units attacked enemy positions 36 times. Enemy losses are being verified.

The ship grouping of enemy forces has left two ships on patrol, while the rest are rebuilding strength and supplies at bases in Crimea. But the threat of a missile attack and a desperate landing of a Rashist paratrooper does not detract from this," the report reads.

Read more: Occupiers in South shoot pro-Ukrainian activists, loot and lie about seizing territories - OC "South"