Rashists forcibly deport Ukrainians to occupied territories to get rid of witnesses of their atrocities - Haidai

The occupiers are forcibly transporting Ukrainians to temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine to get rid of witnesses to the atrocities that the Rashists have committed.

This was stated by the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhii Haidai on the air of "Ukraine 24", reports Censor.NЕТ.

"They don't want witnesses to their atrocities. Men who get into the occupied territories are immediately sent to fight against Ukraine. There even the orcs cancelled the medical commissions, they don't care now whether they are lame, slanted, sick or healthy. Absolutely indifferent. They send everybody to war at once.

Accordingly, they are sent in the first wave of the offensive. There's a 99% chance that they will simply die," explained the head of the RMA.

