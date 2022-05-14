3 civilians killed as result of shelling of Donetsk region by occupants, 4 wounded - RMA
The Russian occupants continue shelling the territory of Donetsk region, which resulted in the death of three civilians. Four people were wounded.
This was stated by the Head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko, reports Censor.НЕТ.
"On May 14, the Russians killed three civilians in Donetsk region: two in Bogorodichne and 1 in Keramika. Four more people were injured. In addition, medical care was provided in Bakhmut to two people wounded in Luhansk region.
It is currently impossible to determine the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha, "the statement said.
