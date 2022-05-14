During this day, 80 occupants and 16 pieces of equipment were destroyed, - OC
During the day, May 14, in the area of responsibility of Operational Command "East" Russian fascist troops launched 9 attacks.
This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to the page of OC "East" in Facebook.
It is reported that Ukrainian defenders destroyed up to 80 personnel, 3 tanks, 2 APCs, artillery - 1, mortars - 4, ATT - 3, UAV - 3.
