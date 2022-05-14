Rashists from "Grads" shelled border territories of Kryvyi Rih district of Dnipropetrovsk region
On May 14, the Russian occupiers fired on the territory of the Dnipropetrovsk region.
This was stated by the Head of Regional Council Mykola Lukashuk, informs Censor.NЕТ.
"Dnipropetrovsk region, today passed relatively quietly. During the day, the occupants fired several times from "Grads" at the border areas of the Kryvyi Rih district. There were no casualties," the report said.
According to him, the enemy can not enter the territory of the Dnipropetrovsk region, because the protection of the borders is significantly strengthened.
"Therefore, the occupants, resorting to such shelling, want to "restrain" our defenders and not allow to overturn AFU units to other directions," explained Lukashuk.
