As of 9 p.m. on May 14, soldiers from the Joint Force grouping had repelled 12 enemy attacks. Fighting with the occupant continues at six more locations.

This reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to рress center of JFO.

It is noted that the enemy is using combat aviation, multiple rocket launchers, large-caliber artillery, tanks, mortars of various systems along the entire defense belt, and missile and bomb attacks on civilian infrastructure and civilian residential areas.

Over the past 24 hours, the servicemen of the Joint Force grouping destroyed:

- 8 tanks;

- 5 artillery systems;

- 9 armored combat vehicles;

- 5 enemy vehicles;

Air defense units in the skies of Ukrainian Donbass shot down six "Orlan-10" UAVs and one "Eleron" tactical reconnaissance UAV.

