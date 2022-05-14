Canada has cancelled duties on Ukrainian metallurgical products

Canada has terminated its order to impose 77% anti-dumping duties on steel products from Ukraine.

This was reported by the Ambassador of Ukraine in Canada Yuli Kovalev in Facebook, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Since August 2001, a 77% duty on flat hot-rolled carbon steel products originating from Ukraine has been in effect in Canada, which effectively deprived our producers of an economic incentive to export their products to Canada. After 20 years, finally Ukrainian steel products can again be exported to Canada", - was stated in the message.

The ambassador congratulated the decision of the Canadian International Trade Tribunal, which, she said, will help Ukrainian steel plants after recovery to seize new markets.

Recall that on May 9, after meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the cancellation of all trade duties on goods of Ukrainian manufacturers for a year.