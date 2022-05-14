International Criminal Court sends 42 investigators to Ukraine to fix war crimes of Russian army - Prosecutor Khan

International Criminal Court Prosecutor Karim Khan said 42 investigators would be sent to Ukraine next week.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"Next week 42 investigators will be sent to Ukraine. This is the largest departure my institution has ever made. Thirty of them have been assigned by the Dutch government, including forensic investigators and analysts," Khan said.

The first thing to do, he said, is to examine the facts and establish the truth. Khan claims that the court has cooperation agreements with the Joint Investigation Team established by Poland, Lithuania and Ukraine.

The prosecutor said that the ICC will be able to access common documents, but does not intend to share all their documents, as they are obliged to monitor the actions of all parties to the conflict.

Earlier it was reported that the UN is collecting evidence in Ukraine a

Read more: There can be no impunity for Russian war crimes in Ukraine, EU supports work of International Criminal Court on this issue - Borrell

nd evidence of violations committed during the Russian invasion in order to investigate them for war crimes.