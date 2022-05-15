AFU Air Forces "unpacked" third hundred shot down planes of Russian occupants

Ukrainian defenders have shot down 201 Russian occupant aircraft since the start of the war.

This is stated by Air Forces Command, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"On May 14, the Air Force's anti-aircraft missile forces unpacked the third hundred downed Russian occupier aircraft. Around 6 p.m., the 201st occupant fighter was shot down deep in enemy territory in the Kharkiv region. The type is being established.

Also, the Air Defense of the Ground Forces and the Air Force shot down seven enemy operational-tactical UAVs.

Air Force aviation continues to carry out missions in the airspace of Ukraine, carrying out missile and bombing strikes on positions of occupation troops, in particular, destroyed a platoon stronghold, KSP company, 10 armored vehicles and dozens of Rashists.

A total of 8 air targets were hit during the day:

- 1 aircraft (Su-30 / Su-34)

- 7 UAVs (OTR);

- platoon base;

- KSP company;

- 10 armored vehicles;

- about thirty occupiers ", - informed in Air Forces.

