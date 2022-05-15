"Interaction on path to EU membership": Shmyhal held talks with von der Leyen

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal had a conversation with the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

He stated this in Twitter, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Had a friendly, informative conversation with Ursula von der Leyen. Grateful for her leadership in supporting Ukraine. We discussed cooperation in the defense and financial sectors. As well as interaction on Ukraine's path to EU membership," the statement reads.

