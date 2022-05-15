Enemy tried unsuccessfully to break through our defenses in Sloviansk direction, - General Staff

The eighty-first day of the heroic opposition of the Ukrainian people to the Russian military invasion began. The enemy doesn't stop conducting offensive operations in the Eastern Operational Zone.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Operational Information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 06.00 on 15.05.2022 regarding the Russian invasion.

As noted, in the Volyn and Polissya areas, the enemy did not take active action. The threat of missile and bomb strikes on objects on the territory of our state from the territory of the Republic of Belarus remains. Demonstration and provocative actions by units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus are not ruled out in the border areas.

According to the General Staff, in the northern direction, the enemy continues to strengthen the protection of the Ukrainian-Russian border in the Bryansk and Kursk regions, fires, and launches airstrikes on the territory of Chernihiv and Sumy regions.

"In the Slobozhansky direction, the enemy is taking measures to regroup its units, replenish stocks of ammunition and fuel and lubricants to restore offensive capabilities. In the Kharkiv direction, enemy units did not conduct active hostilities," the statement said.

It is also noted that in the Sloviansk direction, the enemy fired on units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. He tried to break through the defenses of our troops but was unsuccessful. Carries out additional staffing, and continues to regroup troops to resume the offensive in the direction of Barvinkove and Slovyansk.

"The enemy is trying to develop success in the Bakhmut direction. Despite the losses, it continues to attack in the Lyman, Severodonetsk, Avdiivka, and Kurakhiv directions. The regrouping of the enemy's troops in the Lyman and Bakhmut directions is being noted," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine informs.

In the city of Mariupol, the blockade of our units in the area of ​​the Azovstal plant continues. The invaders did not stop airstrikes and artillery shelling.

The enemy did not conduct active hostilities in the South Bug area. Continues to hold positions. His main efforts are focused on conducting air reconnaissance and shelling the positions of the Defense Forces.

The General Staff also reports that on the previous day, the air defense units of the Land Forces and the Air Force shot down eight air targets: seven UAVs of the Orlan-10 type, and one aircraft.

The air force continued to fire at the enemy and support the fighting of our troops. In particular, the platoon base, the command, and control post of the company, 10 armored vehicles, and enemy personnel were destroyed.

Twelve enemy attacks were repulsed in Donetsk and Luhansk over the past 24 hours, eight tanks, five artillery systems, nine units of armored combat vehicles, and five enemy vehicles were destroyed. The Russian occupiers have losses in other areas as well.