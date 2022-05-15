ENG
News War
At midnight, enemy fired twice from "Urahan" Kryvyi Rih district in Dnipropetrovsk region

дніпропетровщина

The night in the Dnipropetrovsk region passed with anxiety again.

The head of the Dnepropetrovsk regional military administration Valentin Reznichenko reported about it on Telegram, informs Censor.NET.

"At midnight, the enemy fired twice at the Shirokiv community in the Kryvyi Rih district. They beat from "Urahan". They aimed between the villages. No one was injured. The area is calm now," the statement said.

