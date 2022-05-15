Troops of Russian Federation struck missile strike on object of military infrastructure in Lviv region, - Kozytsky
Russian troops launched a missile strike on one of the military infrastructure facilities in the Lviv region.
The head of the Lviv regional military administration Maksym Kozytskyi announced this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.
"Residents of Lviv region! Today, May 15, at about 4:30 a.m., there was a missile strike on one of the military infrastructure facilities. As of this hour, there is no information about the dead and injured. The presence and nature of the destruction are being clarified," he said.
