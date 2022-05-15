Missile strike in Lviv region: 4 enemy missiles hit military infrastructure facility, and it was completely destroyed (updated)

As a result of today's missile strike by Russian troops in the Lviv region, a military facility in the Lviv region was completely destroyed.

The head of the Lviv regional military administration Maksym Kozytskyi announced this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

He reminds that units of the Western Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed two cruise missiles of the occupiers over the Lviv region. They were launched by the enemy from the Black Sea. Probably from submarines.

"Four enemy missiles hit one of the military infrastructure facilities in the Lviv region. The facility was completely destroyed. According to preliminary information, there are no victims. Nobody sought medical help," Kozytskyi added.

"Clarification: four enemy missiles hit a military infrastructure facility in the Yavoriv district, near the border with Poland. The facility was completely destroyed," Kozytskyi later added.