Yesterday occupiers used incendiary or phosphorus bombs against defenders of Mariupol on "Azovstal", - Andriushchenko. VIDEO

The Russian occupiers used incendiary or phosphorus bombs against the defenders of Mariupol at Azovstal.

The adviser to the mayor Petro Andriushchenko reported about it on Telegram, informs Censor.NET.

"The occupiers themselves claim that 9M22C incendiary shells with thermite layers were used. The combustion temperature is about 2-2.5 thousand degrees Celsius. It is almost impossible to stop the combustion," Andriushchenko said.

