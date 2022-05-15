Russians are unlikely to be able to attack in next 30 days - British intelligence

The Russian army lost a third of its ground forces. Their offensive in Donbas has lost momentum and lags far behind schedule.

This is stated in the intelligence report of the United Kingdom, informs Censor.NET.

"Despite small achievements, in the beginning, Russia has not been able to achieve significant territorial gains over the past month, while maintaining a consistently high level of depletion," - said intelligence.

They noted that Russia had probably lost a third of the ground forces it had assembled in February to attack Ukraine.

Read more: Russia has already exhausted reserves of combat-ready battalion-tactical groups, and those who are sent to Ukraine - demoralized - intelligence

Also, the delays with the Russian offensive "will almost certainly increase" due to the loss of bridge equipment and drones by the Russian army.

"Throughout the conflict, they lacked Russian bridge equipment, which slowed and limited the offensive maneuver. Russian UAVs, which are vital for tactical awareness and artillery control, proved vulnerable to Ukrainian air defenses," the report said.

It is also noted that the actions of the Russian armed forces are increasingly limited by the "constant low morale" and reduced combat capability of units, which can not be quickly replaced or restored.

"Under the current conditions, Russia is unlikely to be able to dramatically increase the pace of progress in Ukraine over the next 30 days," - concludes the British military intelligence.