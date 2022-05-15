Sadovyi about missile strike in Lviv region: target was 15 kilometers from border with Poland

The military facility, which the Russian army struck today in the Lviv region, is located 15 kilometers from the border with Poland.

The mayor of Lviv Andrey Sadovyi reported about it on Facebook, informs Censor.NET.

He reminds that 4 missiles hit a military facility in the Yavoriv district. It was completely destroyed. Fortunately, no casualties.

"Air defense forces shot down two missiles. The explosions that were heard in Lviv are actually a consequence of the air defense. Thank you for protecting our security!" He said.

Sadovy noted that this time the target was 15 kilometers from the border with Poland, the EU, and NATO.

"The range of the launched missiles is 1.5 thousand kilometers. Now the talks of propagandists about the need to denationalize Poland don't look like drunken cries. The Muscovites are fooled by hopelessness. Go to the shelter and take care of yourself! We still have a lot of work to do, but also the main victory, "he said.

