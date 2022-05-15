Kuleba met with Blinken in Berlin: More weapons are going to Ukraine. PHOTO

The Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba met with the US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in Berlin.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

"I met with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in Berlin. More weapons and other support are coming to Ukraine. We agreed to work together to ensure that Ukrainian food exports reach consumers in Africa and Asia. I am grateful to my colleague and the United States for their leadership and unwavering support, "Kuleba was quoted as saying by the Foreign Ministry.