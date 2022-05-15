G7 countries support idea of transferring seized Russian assets to Ukraine, - Kuleba

The Group of Seven (G7) countries are positive about the idea of transferring seized Russian assets to Ukraine's reconstruction.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba noted about it today in the online address, Censor.NET informs.

"I can't talk about the details, the only thing I can say is that the idea that Russian assets should not just be arrested, but also transferred to Ukraine for the reconstruction of our state is very good, it's about hundreds of billions of euros," Kuleba about the results of the G7 meeting.

In addition, the Minister noted that the G7 reaffirmed its readiness to take part in the reconstruction of Ukraine, in particular in the reconstruction of cities, infrastructure and regions affected by the war.

The Foreign Minister stressed the positive reaction of the G7 representatives to the idea of ​​President Volodymyr Zelensky regarding patronage over a certain Ukrainian region or city.

"This idea is good for the partners. I think everything will be fine, we will build this work accordingly," Kuleba said.