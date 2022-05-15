Wives of Azovstal defenders: there is almost no food, water or medicine. The situation is terrible

The entire garrison of Azovstal defenders must be evacuated. The number of wounded there is increasing every day. They are amputated without anesthesia, there are no antibiotics, water is only technical and no more than one glass a day.

This was announced at a press conference by the wife of Azovstal defenders Anna Naumenko, Kateryna Prokopenko, Yulia Fedosyuk, Olga Andrianova and Daria Tsykunova, Censor.NET reports.

They said that once a day or several days they correspond with men in messengers. Fighters almost do not go up because of the bombing of the Russians. Azovstal is in a critical situation with water, food and medicine.

"Antibiotics are available in very limited quantities for particularly difficult operations. People with amputations lie without them, without painkillers. People with severe injuries simply suffer pain. Limbs are amputated even with minor injuries, without painkillers - just cut live. They don't have any medicine. They have a glass of water for everyone - they take a sip every 5-6 hours, "the women said.

According to them, the number of wounded is constantly changing: some are dying, others are added due to shelling and bombing. A few days ago there were about 700 of them, how many are unknown now.

"Of course, first of all we need to take out the seriously wounded, who may die the next day, but we insist on evacuating absolutely everyone. Because it's absurd: today we take out all the wounded - tomorrow we have two hundred more wounded, because there is constant bombing," - say the wives.

The room where the hospital is located is very hot, there was little opportunity to transfer food and water, which is really scarce. People develop sepsis.

The women insist on evacuating the entire garrison.

"An option has been worked out where the Azovs will lay down their arms in a third country and leave. We ask the countries to join it, form a coalition that will insist on it, and we ask everyone who can offer themselves as a third country to do so." they say.

The Russians have repeatedly offered Azovstal defenders to surrender, but they refused.

"There is no information on how many times they have been offered. But it happens all the time. We know they don't deserve to die in torture. They will be there to the last because they followed the call of the heart, knowing it could be a one-way ticket. They are for Ukraine to the end, "the women said.

