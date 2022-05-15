NATO countries will impose sanctions against Russia as much as necessary, - Blinken

NATO allies intend to continue to impose sanctions on Russia for as long as necessary.

This was stated by the head of the US State Department Anthony Blinken, Censor.NET informs with reference to "Interfax-Ukraine".

"We intend to continue to provide security assistance to Ukraine, continue to impose sanctions, take measures on export controls, and exert diplomatic pressure on Russia as needed," he said following a summit of NATO foreign ministers.

According to the Secretary of State, the United States and its allies are focused on providing assistance to Kyiv both in the military sphere and at the negotiating table.

