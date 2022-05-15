ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10749 visitors online
News War
3 311 8

About 600 wounded are at Azovstal, 40 of them are in very serious condition, - commander of 12th brigade of National Guard Schleha

азовсталь,азов,поранені

About 600 wounded defenders of Mariupol, 40 of whom are in very serious condition, are on the territory of the Azovstal plant blocked by the Russian occupiers.

According to Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine, this was stated by the commander of the 12th operational brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine Denys Schleha.

"Currently, we have about 600 wounded, and about 40 people are in a very serious condition," he said.

Schleha stressed that medicines and medical instruments are "very, very lacking".

"Therefore, all those who make decisions and are fighting for their positions now - we are fighting, holding on, but the situation with the wounded is difficult," he added.

See more: Troops of Russian Federation struck 11 artillery blows on Severodonetsk, houses, technical school and shop of "Nitrogen" are damaged, - Haidai. PHOTO

Author: 

Mariupol (1141) Azovstal (205)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 