Armed forces in northeast of Kharkiv region went on counterattack, - Denysenko

Ukrainian defenders in the northeast of Kharkiv region will try to reach the Ukrainian border in the coming days.

The adviser to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Vadym Denysenko reported about it, Censor.NET informs.

"If we talk about the northeast of Kharkiv region, then Ukrainian troops have counterattacked, in fact, we are not far from the border and we hope that if all goes well, we will try to reach the Ukrainian border in the coming days," he said.

At the same time, Denysenko added, the bombing of three bridges by the occupiers could slow down the Ukrainian counteroffensive in the region.

If we talk about the south of the region, about the Izium direction, then there they (rashists - Ed.) Are still concentrating, thinking to make another blow to Sloviansk and Kramatorsk. So far, all this is fruitless, but they still have there is still a large number of manpower and equipment in this area, "said the adviser to the Interior Minister.

Read more: Russia in war does not achieve its strategic goals - Stoltenberg