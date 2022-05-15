Operational information of General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding Russian invasion as of 6:00 pm on 15.05.2022

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 pm on 15.05.2022

"The enemy does not stop conducting offensive operations in the Eastern Operational Zone in order to establish full control over the territory of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson regions and maintain the land corridor with the temporarily occupied Crimea.

There are no active actions of enemy units in the Volyn and Polissya areas. No signs of formation of offensive groups were found.

Units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus continue to carry out tasks to cover the section of the Ukrainian-Belarusian border.

In the northern direction, the enemy is intensifying the protection of the Ukrainian-Russian border in the Kursk and Belgorod regions. He fired on our territories and fired missiles at civilian infrastructure in the settlements of Shipylivka and Shevchenkove, Sumy region.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy focused its main efforts on maintaining the occupied positions and preventing the advance of our troops to the State Border of Ukraine. In this direction, the enemy uses units that were formed during the mobilization in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

In addition, the Russian occupiers systematically shelled the settlements of Ruski Tyshky, Ternova and Petrovka. They are trying unsuccessfully to conduct offensive and assault operations in the areas of Dovhenke and Bogorodichne settlements.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy continues to carry out intense shelling along the line of contact and tries to gain a foothold in the occupied positions, replenishing stocks of ammunition and fuel and lubricants. The main efforts of the enemy continued to focus on the Lyman, Severodonetsk, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Kurakhiv areas

The occupiers suffered significant losses in manpower and equipment. In some areas, the staffing of units, according to the results of hostilities, is less than 20 percent. In the Popasna direction, due to heavy losses and inability to act independently, units of the airborne troops of the armed forces of the Russian Federation are teaming up with representatives of Russian private military companies for further action as part of the combined units.

In the Severodonetsk direction, the enemy, with the support of artillery, fought in the area of ​​the village of Toshkivka. In the area of ​​Borivskyi, the occupiers suffered losses and retreated.

Fighting continues in the Bakhmut direction in the Komyshuvakha area.

The enemy fought in the Avdiivka direction and suffered losses in the area of ​​the settlements of Pisky and Novokalynove. He used heavy flamethrower systems in some areas.

He conducted assault and offensive operations in the Kurakhiv direction, using artillery support. He was not successful.

In Mariupol, the enemy continues to focus its efforts on blocking and defeating our units in the area of ​​the Azovstal plant. Inflicts massive artillery and air strikes.

In the Novopavlovsk and Zaporizhia directions, the enemy tried to fire our troops with multiple rocket launchers, artillery and mortars. There were attempts to fight the counter-battery.

In the South Bug direction, enemy units did not conduct active hostilities. In the Kryvyi Rih and Mykolaiv directions, the enemy fired at our units with artillery and mortars. Continues the engineering equipment of the occupied positions.

The command of the armed forces of the Russian Federation is trying to recruit and replenish the losses of its troops at the expense of reservists. Two and a half thousand reservists are being trained at landfills in Voronezh, Belgorod and Rostov oblasts. It is planned to send them to the territory of Ukraine to take part in the war," the statement reads.