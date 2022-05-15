Water supply has been restored in all settlements of Kyiv region, - RMA

Water supply has been cut and restored in all settlements of Kyiv region.

This was reported by Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET informs.

"Currently, work is underway to connect some residential buildings to the water in each of the settlements. Only some houses in the village of Hostomel remain without centralized water supply due to lack of electricity. The work continues," the statement said.

