Occupiers are suffering significant losses, in some areas staffing of Russian units is less than 20%, - General Staff

Some units of the airborne forces of the Russian Armed Forces are teaming up with representatives of Russian private military companies.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports about it, Censor.NET informs.

"The occupiers are suffering significant losses in manpower and equipment.

In some areas, the staffing of units, according to the results of hostilities, is less than 20 percent. In the Popasnyansky direction, due to heavy losses and inability to act independently, units of the airborne troops of the armed forces of the Russian Federation are uniting with representatives of Russian private military companies for further action as part of the consolidated units, "the statement said.

