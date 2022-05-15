Up to 2.5 thousand reservists are prepared to be sent to Ukraine by Russia, - AFU General Staff

The occupation command plans to send up to 2.5 thousand reservists to Ukraine.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by AFU General Staff.

"The command of the armed forces of the Russian Federation is trying to recruit and replenish losses of its troops at the cost of reservists. 2,500 reservists are being trained at training ranges in the Voronezh, Belgorod, and Rostov regions. They are planned to be sent to the territory of Ukraine to participate in the war," the General Staff noted.

