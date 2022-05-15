In Eastern direction on May 15, 5 occupant attacks were repulsed, 84 Russians, 1 tank, 4 IFVs and 2 helicopters were destroyed, - OC "East"
The Operational Command "East" has released operational information on the confrontation with the Russian occupants in the Eastern direction.
According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in Facebook of Command.
The report notes: "In the area of responsibility of the Operational Command "East" , the Russian fascist troops continued to carry out offensive actions. Thus, on May 15, Ukrainian soldiers repelled five enemy attacks. The fighting resulted in the destruction of: 84 personnel, 1 tank, 4 IFVs, 1 ATT, 1 helicopter and 1 UAV.
