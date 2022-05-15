Since beginning of day in Donbass, 17 enemy attacks were repelled, 11 enemy vehicles and 2 occupant helicopters were destroyed, - JFO Staff press center

As of 9 p.m. on May 15, Ukrainian soldiers from the Joint Force grouping had repelled 17 enemy attacks. Fighting continues at two more locations.

This is reported by Censor.NЕТ with reference to press center of JFO Staff.

"Along the entire defensive line, the enemy is using combat aviation, multiple rocket launchers, large-caliber artillery, tanks, mortars of various systems, and missile and bomb attacks on civilian infrastructure and civilian residential areas.

The occupants shelled 23 settlements in Donetsk and Luhansk regions and destroyed and damaged 32 residential buildings," the report reads.

Over the past 24 hours, servicemen of the United Forces grouping destroyed: 3 tanks; 1 artillery system; 6 units of armored combat vehicles; and 1 enemy vehicle.

Anti-aircraft defense units in the skies of Ukrainian Donbas shot down 2 enemy helicopters (Ka-52 and Mi-28) and 5 "Orlan-10" unmanned aerial vehicles.

Read more: Since beginning of day in Donbass, 12 enemy attacks were repelled, 27 pieces of equipment and 7 occupant drones were destroyed, - JFO Staff press center

In total, during the week in progress, servicemen of the Joint Force grouping repulsed 93 enemy attacks. They destroyed 1 anti-aircraft missile system, 58 tanks, 26 artillery systems (including 1 MLRS), 98 pieces of armored combat equipment, 7 pieces of special engineering equipment, 33 pieces of enemy vehicle equipment and 1 anti-aircraft gunner. Air defense units shot down 4 helicopters and 27 unmanned aerial vehicles of the occupants.