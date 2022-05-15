Occupiers preparing big informational and psychological provocation in Mariupol for May 16-17 - InformNapalm

The volunteer association InformNapalm released information that the occupiers are planning to hold a provocation in Mariupol on May 16 or 17.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in Telegram of association.

The report notes: "On May 14 and 15, the international intelligence community InformNapalm received an amount of information through insider channels from 4 different sources (including Russian servicemen who have financial interest and periodically transmit data). The summary of these data allows to assume that on or after May 16-17 in Mariupol the implementation of large-scale actions of the RF Armed Forces with the participation of captive Ukrainian servicemen and civilians kidnapped by the Russians is being prepared.It is planned to involve up to 2,000 people in the actions of informational and psychological nature. The global plan of the RF Armed Forces command is not completely clear in advance, but we will voice the key data planned by the Russians for May 16-17.

to bring up to 2,000 captured people to Mariupol.

send to Mariupol members of the reconnaissance company, who were mandatorily ordered to take gas masks, a full Army-wide protective suit and additional small backpacks, the contents of which are unknown.

to send to Mariupol 6 car tanks, the contents of which are unknown. Accompanied by armored vehicle guards.

InformNapalm analysts, based on the data obtained, suggest that the Russian command may use captives to create a picture for the Russian propaganda media, as if the Azovstal defenders surrendered and after that they will try to use the contents of the tanks (possibly chemical substances) to "smoke out" the real defenders of their positions.

Also, the prisoners may be used as human shields for the implementation of the assault operation. There are other possible scenarios.

