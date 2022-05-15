Information about Ukraine's needs should be in news of all states that are important to us - Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelenski stressed that the decision on the oil embargo is a priority, because the occupiers must feel an increase in the price of war for the Russian Federation.

He stated this in the evening video appeal, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"This week, as always, there will be a lot of international activity in which I will be involved. The key is weapons and financial support for Ukraine. Funding not only to keep things stable now, but to already begin to rebuild what Russia has destroyed. Also working to strengthen sanctions against Russia. We need our partners to make weekly decisions to limit Russia's ties with the world.

The occupiers must feel the increase in the price of war for them, feel it all the time. The primary one is the oil embargo, no matter how much Moscow tries to derail this decision, Europe's time of dependence on Russian energy resources will expire. And there is no changing that.

We do everything to keep the world's attention to us, Ukraine, as much as possible. Information about our needs must be in the news of all states that are important to us. It must be there all the time and every day", stressed the President.

