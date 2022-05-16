ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8416 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
8 279 15

On May 15 destroyed 2 helicopters, 7 drones and 2 cruise missiles, our aviation struck crossing to Ingulets - Air Forces

гелікоптер

On May 15, the AFU Air Force hit 11 air forces.

As Censor.NЕТ informs, this is stated in Facebook of Air Forces Command.

The message notes: "On May 15, the strike aviation of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine strikes again at the occupants' water crossing. This time it is about the crossing of the Ingulets River.

Fighter jets continue to patrol Ukrainian airspace, while attack aircraft and bombers deliver missile and bomb strikes against the occupier's positions, troop concentrations and columns of enemy equipment.

On May 15, the anti-aircraft missile forces of the Air Force shot down two cruise missiles, three "Orlan-10" UAVs and a Ka-52 helicopter.

The air defense forces of the Ground Forces and defeated a Mi-28 helicopter and four "Orlan-10" UAVs.

A total of 11 air targets were hit during the day: two helicopters (Ka-52, Mi-28); seven UAVs (MLRS); and two cruise missiles.

Read more: AFU Air Forces "unpacked" third hundred shot down planes of Russian occupants

Author: 

drone (1771) cruise missile (490) helicopter_ (279) Air forces (1543)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 