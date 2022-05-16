On May 15 destroyed 2 helicopters, 7 drones and 2 cruise missiles, our aviation struck crossing to Ingulets - Air Forces

On May 15, the AFU Air Force hit 11 air forces.

As Censor.NЕТ informs, this is stated in Facebook of Air Forces Command.

The message notes: "On May 15, the strike aviation of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine strikes again at the occupants' water crossing. This time it is about the crossing of the Ingulets River.

Fighter jets continue to patrol Ukrainian airspace, while attack aircraft and bombers deliver missile and bomb strikes against the occupier's positions, troop concentrations and columns of enemy equipment.

On May 15, the anti-aircraft missile forces of the Air Force shot down two cruise missiles, three "Orlan-10" UAVs and a Ka-52 helicopter.

The air defense forces of the Ground Forces and defeated a Mi-28 helicopter and four "Orlan-10" UAVs.

A total of 11 air targets were hit during the day: two helicopters (Ka-52, Mi-28); seven UAVs (MLRS); and two cruise missiles.

Read more: AFU Air Forces "unpacked" third hundred shot down planes of Russian occupants