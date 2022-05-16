Armed Forces struck at enemy positions in Chornobayivka, - General Staff

The Armed Forces of Ukraine struck at the Russians in the area of ​​Chornobaivka in the Kherson region, the enemy's losses are being clarified.

Thus, the eighty-second day of the heroic opposition of the Ukrainian people to the Russian military invasion began.

The enemy does not stop conducting offensive operations in the Eastern Operational Zone. The enemy focused its main efforts on the Donetsk direction. In the Slobozhansky direction, it is trying to deter the offensive of the Defense Forces north of the city of Kharkiv and prevent them from reaching the State Border of Ukraine. The enemy is preparing an offensive by forces concentrated in the area of ​​the city of Izyum.

Russian aircraft destroyed civilian and military infrastructure in the eastern operational zone and industrial facilities deep in Ukraine.

In the Volyn and Polissya directions, the enemy did not take active action. Certain units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus (up to seven battalions) continue to cover the Ukrainian-Belarusian border.

The next stage of testing the combat readiness of the response forces of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus will last until May 21. The activity of the mobile complex of radio monitoring in the border strip, in particular on the territory of Ukraine, is recorded. It works to monitor cellular networks.





In the northern direction, the enemy has strengthened control over the Ukrainian-Russian border in the Bryansk and Kursk regions and is conducting demonstrations to keep units of the Defense Forces in the direction and prevent them from being transferred to the Eastern Operational Zone. The probability of shelling and rocket bombings from the territory of the Russian Federation in this direction continues.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on maintaining its positions and preventing the advance of our troops in the direction of the State Border of Ukraine with the Russian Federation.

The enemy did not conduct active hostilities in the Sloviansk direction. Carries out additional staffing and replenishment of losses.

The Russian occupiers fired artillery at civilian infrastructure in the settlements of Dovgenke, Ruski Tyshky, Ternova, and Petrivka. The enemy conducted air reconnaissance with the help of the Orlan-10 UAV.

In the Donetsk direction, the occupiers fired from the full range of available weapons at the air force, including the depletion of personnel and the destruction of fortifications of units of our troops.

In the Lyman, Bakhmut, and Kurakhiv areas, the enemy continues to advance, and hostilities continue.

In the Avdiivka direction, after the losses inflicted by the Defense Forces, the enemy retreated to the previously occupied positions.

In the Severodonetsk and Novopavlovsk areas of active hostilities, the enemy did not conduct, tried to carry out fire damage to units of our troops.

In Mariupol, the enemy continues massive artillery and airstrikes. The main efforts of the occupiers were to block and destroy our units in the area of ​​the Azovstal plant.

In the South Bug area, the enemy did not conduct active hostilities, fired at our units with the use of artillery and mortars.

The defense forces struck at enemy positions near the village of Chornobaivka and lost manpower and equipment. The quantity is specified.

"Over the past 24 hours, the air defense units of the Land Forces and the Air Force have hit eleven air targets: two helicopters (Ka-52 and Mi-28), seven UAVs of operational and tactical level, and two cruise missiles.

The air force in certain directions continued to fire at the enemy, support the fighting of units of our troops, and patrol the airspace of Ukraine.

Seventeen enemy attacks were repulsed in the Donetsk and Luhansk directions over the past 24 hours, three tanks, one artillery system, six units of armored combat vehicles, and an enemy car were destroyed. The losses of the personnel of the Russian occupiers are being clarified," the General Staff said.