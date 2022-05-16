At least 3 thousand Mariupol residents are kept by occupiers in filtration prison in Olenivka, - Andriushchenko

The Russian occupiers are holding at least 3,000 Mariupol residents because of their pro-Ukrainian views and position in a filtration prison in the village of Olenivka, Donetsk Oblast.

The adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko reported about it on the air of a telethon, transfers Censor.NET.

"At least 3,000 Mariupol residents are being held in the Olenivka prison, in this filtration prison today, simply because they have an active pro-Ukrainian position," he said.

Also, according to Andriushchenko, racists are "strengthening the repressive machine" throughout the Mariupol district and the city in particular.

"The occupiers are actively looking for people who have a certificate of participation in hostilities since 2014, and they are taken to Donetsk. That is, not in Olenivka, but in the infamous "Isolation"," - said the mayor's adviser.

He stated that in Mariupol, due to the brutal repression of the invaders, "the situation is not such that a resistance movement has been organized," as in the Russian-occupied Melitopol and Kherson.

