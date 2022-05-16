As result of aggression of Russian Federation in Ukraine 229 children were lost, 421 - are wounded, - Office of Prosecutor General

As of the morning of May 16, 2022, more than 650 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of full-scale armed aggression by the Russian Federation. According to official juvenile prosecutors, 229 children were killed and more than 421 injured.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

As noted, these figures are not final, as work is underway to establish them in places of active hostilities, in the temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

According to juvenile prosecutors, the most affected children were in Donetsk region - 140, Kyiv - 116, Kharkiv - 100, Chernihiv - 68, Kherson - 48, Luhansk - 45, Mykolaiv - 44, Zaporizhia - 28, Sumy - 17, in Kyiv - 16, Zhytomyr - 15.

It is also reported that a 15-year-old boy was injured on May 14 as a result of enemy shelling in the village of Lebyazhe, Chuhuiv district, Kharkiv region.

"It became known that on March 8, a 15-year-old girl died as a result of an airstrike by Russian troops in Mariupol, Donetsk region. And on March 18, a 16-year-old boy died due to shelling by the occupiers," the Prosecutor General's Office said.

The bombing and shelling of Ukrainian towns and villages by the Russian armed forces damaged 1,748 educational institutions. At the same time, 144 of them were completely destroyed.