Humanitarian crisis is growing in Russian-occupied Kherson region. Medicines are running out, humanitarian aid is blocked by occupier, - Denisova

About 500,000 people remain in the region. Before the war, there were about a million inhabitants.

This was reported by the Commissioner for Human Rights Lyudmila Denisova on Facebook, informs Censor.NET.

Residents of the region don't have the opportunity to travel to the territory controlled by Ukraine and have almost limited ability to move around the region. The occupiers didn't allow volunteers with humanitarian aid and looted humanitarian goods. According to the mayor Igor Kolykhayev, in Kherson medicines will run out in two weeks, there are no solutions for droppers, there is not enough medicine for cardiovascular diseases, and there is a lack of oxygen. A significant need for medicines exists in all districts of the Kherson region without exception.

"In the first days of the occupation of the southern region, the occupiers looted a large number of food chains and pharmacies. Ukrainian goods were exported to Crimea and Russia. As a humanist, Russians distribute 5-year-old products and expired medicines. At the same time, in exchange for them, they require passport data, lists of pensioners, social workers, and just people living in a particular community, "said Lyudyla Denisova.

Читайте також на "Цензор.НЕТ": На Херсонщині росіяни брешуть, що проводять перепис для ООН

The Ombudsman appeals to the UN Commission of Inquiry into Human Rights Violations during the Russian Invasion of Ukraine to take into account these facts of human rights violations in Ukraine.