Message about exit of defenders of "Azovstal" with white flag is fake, - adviser to mayor of Mariupol Andriushchenko

The occupiers have already reported three times the capture of all defenders of Mariupol. Another message is the same fake.

The adviser to the mayor Petro Andriushchenko writes about it

"The Russians do not stop trying to enter or block the exit from the bunkers. Most ground operations are conducted on the perimeter of the plant. There is no global rapprochement, which is why the density of shelling is growing," he said.

Andryushchenko reminded that the Russians had already reported three times about the alleged capture of all defenders of Mariupol, and each time this information turned out to be fake.

"Given the information we received from the filtration camp in Bezymyanne, information sources of Ukraine and the very nature of the source of the message about "came out with a white flag" we insist on another fake. Not news," - wrote the mayor's adviser.

