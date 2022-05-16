ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8481 visitors online
News War
3 296 16

Border settlements in Chernihiv and Sumy regions shelled from Russian territory

сумщина

The enemy continues to fire on border settlements in the northern direction from the territory of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Operational Command "Pivnich".

So, today from 9:20 to 9:40 observers recorded 4 explosions towards the settlement of Shalyhyne (Sumy region) and 20 explosions towards the settlement of Mykolaivka (Chernihiv region).

"There are no casualties among the personnel," the statement said.

Read more: Message about exit of defenders of "Azovstal" with white flag is fake, - adviser to mayor of Mariupol Andriushchenko

Russian Army (9508) shoot out (13851) Russia (12214) Sumska region (1300) Chernihiv region (308)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 