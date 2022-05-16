Border settlements in Chernihiv and Sumy regions shelled from Russian territory
The enemy continues to fire on border settlements in the northern direction from the territory of the Russian Federation.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Operational Command "Pivnich".
So, today from 9:20 to 9:40 observers recorded 4 explosions towards the settlement of Shalyhyne (Sumy region) and 20 explosions towards the settlement of Mykolaivka (Chernihiv region).
"There are no casualties among the personnel," the statement said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password