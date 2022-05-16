Enemy sabotage and reconnaissance group tried to break through state border in Sumy region in morning, - Zhyvytskyi

The enemy sabotage and reconnaissance group tried to break through the state border in the Sumy region in the morning.

The chairman of the Sumy regional military administration Dmitro Zhyvytsky reported about it, Censor.NET reports.

"The enemy opened fire on the border area of ​​Shostka district with mortars, grenade launchers, machine guns, and submachine guns. Under cover of fire, enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups tried to enter the region," the statement said.

The head of the Sumy regional military administration noted that the border guards gave a fight to the Russians, the same to retreat beyond the state border.

