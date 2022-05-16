9 out of 10 Ukrainians in event of protracted war will be below poverty line, - UN forecast
If the war in Ukraine drags on, 9 out of 10 Ukrainians could find themselves below the poverty line.
This forecast is made by the UN, informs Censor.NET.
"Ukraine: Houses, roads, bridges, hospitals, schools worth at least $ 100 billion destroyed. Half of the enterprises are completely closed, the other half are experiencing difficulties. A protracted conflict could lead to 9 out of 10 Ukrainians living below the poverty line." - it is said in the message.
