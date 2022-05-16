Russia is going to forge testimonies of Mariupol residents about alleged destruction of city by AFU, - Andryushchenko

The Russian occupiers are preparing a large-scale forgery of written "testimony" from the residents of Mariupol about the alleged destruction of the city by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. They are forced to write these testimonies, promising to pay "compensation" for the victims and housing.

The adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andryushchenko reported about it, Censor.NET informs.

"Russia in Mariupol is preparing the largest forgery of "witness testimony" that Mariupol was destroyed by the Ukrainian military. Testimony will be prepared by the residents of Mariupol who remained in the city, in writing," Andryushchenko wrote in a telegram on Monday.

To carry out such an operation, the Russian occupiers announced the start of registration for compensation for destroyed housing and / or loss of a family member. For housing - 500 thousand rubles (approximately $ 6 thousand), for the deceased family member - 3 million rubles (approximately $ 33 thousand).

Read more: At least 3 thousand Mariupol residents are kept by occupiers in filtration prison in Olenivka, - Andriushchenko

"Applications for compensation are registered on the premises of the school №9. However, when submitting a written application, Mariupol residents must state that the property was" destroyed by the Ukrainian military "and relatives were" killed by the Ukrainian army. " In the absence/refusal of such a mark, the occupiers report that no compensation will be provided.

Taking into account the psychological pressure and the state of the information blockade, Mariupol residents hope to submit applications with relevant notes," the statement reads.

According to Andryushchenko, thanks to this, Russia receives tens of thousands of handwritten written "testimonies" about the "atrocities of the Ukrainian army", which can be used to influence international opinion, including publicity through propaganda media channels that continue to operate in the EU.

Read more: Message about exit of defenders of "Azovstal" with white flag is fake, - adviser to mayor of Mariupol Andriushchenko

"In reality, such compensation is impossible. Russia must spend at least $ 2.5 billion to fulfill these promises to Mariupol residents alone, which is impossible in the current state of Russia's economy," Andryushchenko concluded.