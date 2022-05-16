Putin threatens "response" to NATO's military infrastructure expansion in Alliance territories

The expansion of NATO's military infrastructure in the territories of the member states will provoke a response from Russia.

This was stated by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Censor.NET informs with reference to "Interfax-Ukraine".

"As for enlargement (NATO), in particular at the expense of new members of the alliance - Finland, Sweden. In Russia, I would like to inform you, there are no problems with these countries. Therefore, in this sense, Russia does not pose an immediate threat to Russia at the expense of these countries, "Putin said at a meeting of CSTO heads of state on Monday.

"But the expansion of military infrastructure in this area will certainly provoke our response. And we will see what it will be, given the threats they will pose to us," Putin said.

The President of Russia noted that NATO enlargement is a problem "which, in my opinion, is created completely artificially, because it is done for the benefit of the United States" and NATO is used as a tool of foreign policy in fact one country.

"This is exacerbating the already difficult international security situation," Putin said.

"In general, the problem is created in the open, but we will respond accordingly," Putin said.

"Apart from this enhanced policy, the North Atlantic Alliance is also going beyond its geographical purpose, beyond the Euro-Atlantic, trying to become more and more involved in international affairs and to monitor and influence the international security situation and not in the best way, and not in the best way, in other regions of the world ", the president of the Russian Federation emphasized