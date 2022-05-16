Russians report that they agreed to evacuate wounded Ukrainian servicemen from Azovstal

The wounded Ukrainian servicemen are supposed to be taken to the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. To this end, a regime of silence has been introduced and a humanitarian corridor has been opened.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation declared it, Censor.NET reports with reference to the Russian "Interfax".

"On May 16, as a result of negotiations with representatives of the Ukrainian military blocked on the territory of the Azovstal metallurgical plant in Mariupol, an agreement was reached on the removal of the wounded," the statement said.

The Russian Defense Ministry noted that a regime of silence has already been introduced in the Azovstal area and a humanitarian corridor has been opened to transport wounded Ukrainian servicemen to a medical facility in occupied Novoazovsk (temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine).

