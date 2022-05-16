Kuleba called on EU to take leading role in rebuilding one of Ukraine's affected regions

At a meeting with European Commissioner for Economic Affairs Paolo Gentiloni, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on the EU to take a leading role in rebuilding one of Ukraine's war-torn regions.

He told about it on Twitter, Censor.NET informs.

"I met with Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni. In response to Volodymyr Zelensky's initiative, I suggested that the EU take the lead in rebuilding one of Ukraine's war-torn regions. The EU will also support Ukraine's economic recovery and further integration of goods and services into the EU single market," said Kuleba.

