Border guard Oleksandr Popovchenko killed in Sumy region in battle with Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group. PHOTO

Today, May 16, in the Sumy region, border guard Oleksandr Popovchenko was killed in a battle with a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group.

The Hlukhiv city council informs about it, Censor.NET reports.

Chief Sergeant Oleksandr Popovchenko was an inspector of the second category border service. He had 10 years of experience in the SBGS, last year he resigned after the end of another contract. After the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation on mobilization he was called to department of frontier service "Deaf".

Popovchenko and his comrades entered the battle with the enemy's SRG early in the morning of May 16 and was mortally wounded.

Oleksander, 44, is survived by his wife and two children.

Watch more: Ukrainian artillery destroys armored personnel carriers of occupiers on banks of Siversky Donets near Serebryanka by direct hits. VIDEO

Farewell to the deceased will take place tomorrow, May 17, at 11:00 near the Three Anastasias Cathedral in Hlukhiv.