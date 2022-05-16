Operational information of General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding Russian invasion as of 6:00 pm on 16.05.2022

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 pm on 16.05.2022

"82 days of heroic opposition of the Ukrainian people to the Russian military invasion last.

The enemy continues to conduct offensive operations in the Eastern Operational Zone. The enemy focused its main efforts on the Donetsk direction. In the Slobozhansky direction, it is trying to deter the offensive of the Defense Forces north of the city of Kharkiv and prevent them from reaching the State Border of Ukraine. Prepares for offensive operations by units concentrated in the area of ​​the city of Izium.

The enemy's efforts are focused on the destruction of facilities in the Eastern Operational Zone and industrial facilities in the depths of Ukraine.

In the Volyn, Polissya and Siversky directions, the situation has not changed significantly.

In the Slobozhansky direction, the enemy reinforces the grouping of troops with special forces and air defense units.

In the Kharkiv direction, the main efforts of the enemy are focused on maintaining their positions and preventing the advance of our troops. The enemy tried to fight in the direction of the village of Ternov, but was unsuccessful.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy, with the help of units of the 20th All-Military Army, is replenishing and replenishing losses, trying to resume the offensive.

As a result of the fire, the Defense Forces of the enemy depots stationed in the city of Izium destroyed a significant stockpile of ammunition.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy fired on our units with mortars, artillery, multiple rocket launchers and aircraft.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy conducted offensive operations in the area of ​​the village of Shandrygolove. In the direction of the settlement of Lyman, according to the results of hostilities, has no success, trying to strengthen the grouping of its troops.

In the Severodonetsk direction, the occupiers fought in the area of ​​the settlement of Borivske, suffered casualties.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy acted in the direction of the settlement of Sukha Balka. He fired on individual positions of the Defense Forces with cluster munitions.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy is fighting in the areas of Toshkivka and Pylypchatyne. In the area of Horsky, the Russian occupiers suffered losses and withdrew.

In the Kurakhiv direction, the enemy attacked in the area of ​​Mariinka and Novomykhailivka, but had no success.

In Mariupol, the enemy focused its efforts on blocking and defeating our units near the Azovstal plant. Continues massive artillery and air strikes.

The enemy did not conduct active hostilities in the Novopavlovsk and Zaporizhia areas. He carried out fire damage to civilian infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Vremivka, Novosilka, Mala Tokmachka and Novoandriyivka. Inflicted an air strike on the settlement of Malinovka. Takes measures for the logistical support of troops.

In the South Buzh direction, the enemy did not conduct active hostilities, shelling civilian infrastructure with artillery and mortars in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandrivka, Shevchenkove and Novovorontsovka.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine fired at the enemy's ammunition field near the settlement of Davydiv Brid.

The situation in the Transnistrian region of the Republic of Moldova remained without significant changes. Personnel of units of the operational group of Russian troops continue to be on high alert. Provocations by the Russian side in the region are not ruled out.

Ships of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation in the Black and Azov Seas continue to perform tasks to isolate the area of ​​hostilities, reconnaissance and fire support in the coastal direction.

We believe in the Armed Forces of Ukraine! Let's win together! Glory to Ukraine! ", - it is said in the information of the General Staff.