Doing everything for Putin to meet tough resistance at international level - U.S. Treasury Department

The United States is determined to hold Russia accountable for the war against Ukraine.

This was stаted by U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.

"Putin's constant attacks on Ukraine demand that we think about what we can do to confront the brutality. For almost three months of this unjustified war, the Polish people have been a model for stepping up to help in difficult times," she said while in Warsaw.

"We at the Treasury Department are also doing our best to ensure that Putin's brutal warfare is met with stubborn resistance at the international level. The United States and more than 30 of our partners have applied unprecedented financial pressure on the Russian Federation and its leadership. We are firm in our determination to engage Russia and strengthen the Ukrainian people," Yellen added.

