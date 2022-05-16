During this day, 8 shelling from Russian territory was detected in border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy regions, - Ministry of Internal Affairs
Today during the day there were eight shellings from the Russian territory of the border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy regions.
This reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to рress service of Ministry of Internal Affairs.
One of the firings at the "Semenivka" section of the Chernihiv Border Guard detachment lasted more than two hours.
Also, it was reported that the Russians opened fire with mortars, grenade launchers, machine guns, and automatic rifles in the Sumy region at about 5 a.m. to help sabotage groups sneak into Ukraine. Border guards fought the saboteurs and forced them to retreat beyond Ukraine's state border.
