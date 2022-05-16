In East on May 16, 8 attacks were repelled, up to 178 occupants, 5 tanks, 11 units of armored vehicles, 3 MLRS, 1 drone were destroyed - OС "East"
Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the aggressor in the area of responsibility of the Operational Command "East".
According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in Facebook of OC"East".
The report notes: "In particular, on May 16, Russian fascist troops launched eight attacks. Our artillery fire struck a cluster of personnel and equipment. In addition, an ammunition depot was destroyed.
Casualties of the enemy are: personnel - 178; tanks - 5; IFVs - 7; APCs - 2; ACVs - 2; MLRS - 3; artillery systems - 1; mortars - 2; ATTs - 5; UAVs - 1.
