U.S. and Canada approved necessary legislation for Russia to pay reparations to Ukraine, - OP

Ukraine has already begun to work toward preparing to pay Russia reparations for the damage caused, but legally the process will not be easy.

Igor Zhovkva, deputy head of the Presidential Office, told about it on the air of an information telethon, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"Absolutely realistically such mechanisms exist in the world, this is not news. We know that such mechanisms have been applied to some countries. The fact that it will not be easy to do this legally is true, but Ukraine has already started working in this direction," he said when asked how it would be realistic to get reparations from Russia.

Read more: International community must force Russia to pay contribution to Ukraine, - Duda

Zholkva stressed that a growing number of countries are saying that Russian assets should not just be frozen, but used to rebuild Ukraine.

According to him, this is a difficult, painstaking work, which in most countries requires the adoption of appropriate legislation.

"The U.S., Canada have already approved such acts, the rest are working on it," the deputy head of the OP noted.

Read more: Ukraine will definitely receive full reparations from Russia, - Akhmetov for Bloomberg